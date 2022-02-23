Nomination deadline is Friday for open water-district board seats

Friday, Feb. 25, is the deadline for submission of self-nomination and acceptance forms for board seats of regional water districts.

State law set May 3 as the date for special-district elections in 2022, but nominations for open board seats must be submitted to designated election officials by close of business, Feb. 25.

BizWest recently conducted a review of water-district elections in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado dating back to 2012. More than 80% of possible elections have been canceled during that time frame because the number of candidates did not exceed the number of open seats.

BizWest gathered information about regional water districts, with the accompanying chart linking to self-nomination and acceptance forms, transparency notices and calls for nominations.