Clovis Oncology revenue down 10% year-over-year

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) reported a 10% year-over-year revenue decline for the 2021 fiscal year, to $148.8 million from $164.5 million in 2020.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The ovarian cancer drug manufacturer also saw its research and development expenses drop 28% to $186.6 million from $257.7 million.
Clovis posted a net loss of $264.5 million for 2021, a 28% improvement from the $369.2 million it lost in 2020.
The company attributed its decline in revenue to a decrease in ovarian cancer diagnoses and treatments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clovis finished the year with $143.4 million cash and equivalents on hand.
BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) reported a 10% year-over-year revenue decline for the 2021 fiscal year, to $148.8 million from $164.5 million in 2020.
The ovarian cancer drug manufacturer also saw its research and development expenses drop 28% to $186.6 million from $257.7 million.
Clovis posted a net loss of $264.5 million for 2021, a 28% improvement from the $369.2 million it lost in 2020.
The company attributed its decline in revenue to a decrease in ovarian cancer diagnoses and treatments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clovis finished the year with $143.4 million cash and equivalents on hand.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!