Clovis Oncology revenue down 10% year-over-year

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) reported a 10% year-over-year revenue decline for the 2021 fiscal year, to $148.8 million from $164.5 million in 2020.

The ovarian cancer drug manufacturer also saw its research and development expenses drop 28% to $186.6 million from $257.7 million.

Clovis posted a net loss of $264.5 million for 2021, a 28% improvement from the $369.2 million it lost in 2020.

The company attributed its decline in revenue to a decrease in ovarian cancer diagnoses and treatments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clovis finished the year with $143.4 million cash and equivalents on hand.