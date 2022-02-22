Legacy Boulder PR company MAPRagency rebrands as Comprise

BOULDER — MAPRagency, a Boulder-based public relations firm named the 2021 Public Relations Agency of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group, has turned its branding powers inward and is now called Comprise.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

Agency CEO Doyle Albee said the new Comprise branding better captures the company’s messaging surrounding the virtues of “team and growth.”

“We’re a 30-year-old company that’s always been named after the founders,” he said. “…I didn’t think the old-school naming nomenclature really expressed the team that we bring to the table and the growth our team brings both in terms of the number of people we have and the different services we provide.”

Chris Wood, co-publisher and editor of BizWest, leads a panel through a discussion of issues that startups may face. From left on the panel are Doyle Albee of MAPR Agency, and attorneys David Mangum and Gina Cornelio of the law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP. BizWest/Ken Amundson

In recent years, Comprise, which has a team of about 20 employees, has expanded beyond public relations and branding and into the fields of web design and webinar hosting.

The new branding and company website is now live.

“When people thought about our old brand, PR was often the only service that came to mind and our other areas of expertise got lost entirely. Plus, the ideals tied to our old name no longer matched our company’s personality,” Jennifer Stevens, Comprise’s vice president of digital and creative services, said in a prepared statement. “From a new name to alignment with our brand’s identity and evolved product and service offerings, there are many reasons to undergo the challenging but rewarding process of rebranding an organization. In our case, the new name and look describe our evolution within the shifting media landscape for the past three-plus decades.”