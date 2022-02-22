Legacy Boulder PR company MAPRagency rebrands as Comprise

BOULDER — MAPRagency, a Boulder-based public relations firm named the 2021 Public Relations Agency of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group, has turned its branding powers inward and is now called Comprise.
Agency CEO Doyle Albee said the new Comprise branding better captures the company’s messaging surrounding the virtues of “team and growth.”
“We’re a 30-year-old company that’s always been named after the founders,” he said. “…I didn’t think the old-school naming nomenclature really expressed the team that we bring to the table and the growth our team brings both in terms of the number of people we have and the different services we provide.”
In recent years, Comprise, which has a team of about 20 employees, has expanded beyond public relations and branding and into the fields of web design and webinar hosting.
The new branding and company website is now live.
“When people thought about our old brand, PR was often the only service that came to mind and our other areas of expertise got lost entirely. Plus, the ideals tied to our old name no longer matched our company’s personality,” Jennifer Stevens, Comprise’s vice president of digital and creative services, said in a prepared statement. “From a new name to alignment with our brand’s identity and evolved product and service offerings, there are many reasons to undergo the challenging but rewarding process of rebranding an organization. In our case, the new name and look describe our evolution within the shifting media landscape for the past three-plus decades.”
