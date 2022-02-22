Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



The manufacturing facility at 2985 First Ave. in Greeley is shown. Courtesy Weld County Assessor records

Greeley manufacturing facility changes hands for $7.6M

GREELEY— A 46,000-square-foot manufacturing facility along First Avenue in Greeley has changed hands. 

The deal, which closed Friday, saw Murray Family Farms LLC buying the facility for $7.6 million from 2985 1st Ave LLC, an entity controlled by Poudre Bay Inc.

The building is fully leased to Emit Technologies Inc., a Sheridan, Wyoming, company that is engaged in steel fabrication.

Brian Smerud, a partner in Poudre Bay and a broker with Waypoint Real Estate, said his company acquired the property at 2985 First Ave. in 2020. The structure sits on 4.68 acres, according to the Weld County assessor’s records; it was built in 1995. Sale price in 2020 was $4.95 million.

Murray Family Farms will serve as landlord of the property. Lee & Associates served as broker for the buyer. Waypoint and Wheeler Properties Inc. served as brokers for the sellers.

