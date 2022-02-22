Greeley couple inks deal for chicken salad restaurant franchises

GREELEY — David and Jessica Zumbrun, a Greeley couple, have signed a deal to bring five Chicken Salad Chick restaurant franchises to Northern Colorado, according to the Coloradoan.

The pair is targeting Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland, Johnstown, Windsor and Greeley for the new restaurants, a chain that was born in Alabama and has begun spreading outward from the South in recent years.