Firestone drilling plan approval postponed

FIRESTONE — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted last week to postpone a decision on whether to allow a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. to drill 33 wells in Firestone, according to a report by the Denver Post.

The company is seeking an exemption to regulations that require oil and gas operations to be at least 2,000 feet from homes and schools.