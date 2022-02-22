Home » Today's News



Firestone drilling plan approval postponed

By  — 

FIRESTONE — The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted last week to postpone a decision on whether to allow a subsidiary of  Occidental Petroleum Corp. to drill 33 wells in Firestone, according to a report by the Denver Post.

The company is seeking an exemption to regulations that require oil and gas operations to be at least 2,000 feet from homes and schools.


 