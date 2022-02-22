Home » Today's News



Colorado’s first Whataburger opens Wednesday in Colorado Springs

By  — 

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first Colorado outpost of iconic Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger is opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 1310 InterQuest Parkway in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. 

BurgerWorks Colorado LLC is the franchisee behind the Colorado Springs location.


 