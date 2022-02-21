Statera Biopharma gets go-ahead for next phase of Crohn’s therapy trial

FORT COLLINS — Statera Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) has received approval from the Central Institutional Review Board to move forward with the third phase of its clinical trial for STAT-201, its candidate for the treatment of pediatric Crohn’s Disease.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

“IRB approval to proceed with our Phase 3 trial is an important step for the development of STAT-201, one that potentially may lead to better treatment for pediatric patients whose lives are significantly impacted by the physical and emotional burdens of CD,” Statera CEO Michael Handley said in a prepared statement. “STAT-201, our most advanced drug candidate, is an immune modulator that can provide for the restoration of mucosal healing and intestinal barrier function as an adjunct to standard of care in CD.”

Patient enrollment in the company’s upcoming clinical trial is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.