Community Foundation Boulder County names acting chair

BOULDER — Carey Mason, CEO of DEI4BIZ LLC, has been appointed as the acting chair of the Community Foundation Boulder County, taking over for the departing Sue Anderson.

“We are only at the beginning of our critical role in partnering with state, county and local governments, nonprofits, private industry and our thousands of generous donors to support the families and businesses so tragically impacted by the Marshall Fire,” Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez said in a prepared statement. “We cannot thank Sue enough for her tireless work and leadership, and we will carry on her legacy in service to our neighbors during this time of need.”

Mason has been the nonprofit organization’s vice chair since mid-2021.

His company, DEI4BIZ LLC, is dedicated to “helping businesses integrate diversity, equity and inclusion into their processes and culture,” according to a foundation news release.

Mason takes over the chair’s seat immediately.