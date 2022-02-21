Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



Colorado approves $1.7M in incentives for West Star Aviation for Grand Junction expansion

GRAND JUNCTION — The Colorado Economic Development Commission Thursday approved $1.7 million for a potential expansion by West Star Aviation in Grand Junction.

The Denver Post reports that West Star, which employs 531 people in Grand Junction, is considering an expansion of aircraft-maintenance and avionics services.

The expansion would add 110 jobs, with East Alton, Illinois, also being considered.


 