Innosphere Ventures announces new incubation program

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures, along with the Colorado Bioscience Association and the Colorado Bioscience Institute, is launching an incubator program for life sciences startups.

The program will launch in 2022 with 10 startups. It is designed to help startups who are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs. A second program will be run in 2023.

“This is an exciting partnership with CBSA and The Institute to support early-stage life sciences founders through this first-of-its-kind life sciences incubation program,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, in a prepared statement. “There hasn’t been a better time for health innovation, so this is a great opportunity for technical founders, university researchers and physician entrepreneurs who are ready to accelerate the progress of their startup.”