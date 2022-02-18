Innosphere Ventures announces new incubation program

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures, along with the Colorado Bioscience Association and the Colorado Bioscience Institute, is launching an incubator program for life sciences startups.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The program will launch in 2022 with 10 startups. It is designed to help startups who are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs. A second program will be run in 2023.
“This is an exciting partnership with CBSA and The Institute to support early-stage life sciences founders through this first-of-its-kind life sciences incubation program,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, in a prepared statement. “There hasn’t been a better time for health innovation, so this is a great opportunity for technical founders, university researchers and physician entrepreneurs who are ready to accelerate the progress of their startup.”
FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures, along with the Colorado Bioscience Association and the Colorado Bioscience Institute, is launching an incubator program for life sciences startups.
The program will launch in 2022 with 10 startups. It is designed to help startups who are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs. A second program will be run in 2023.
“This is an exciting partnership with CBSA and The Institute to support early-stage life sciences founders through this first-of-its-kind life sciences incubation program,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, in a prepared statement. “There hasn’t been a better time for health innovation, so this is a great opportunity for technical founders, university researchers and physician entrepreneurs who are ready to accelerate the progress of their startup.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!