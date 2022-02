Hotel prices, occupancy seasonally low but up vs. 2021

Hotels in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado were well below their summertime highs for average daily rate and occupancy in January, but the hospitality sector is doing far better than it was during early 2021.

According to the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, which released its January 2022 data on Friday, hotels across the state saw occupancy rates and prices of 43.3% and $97.35 respectively. That’s up from 40.3% and $83.21 in January of last year.

Estes Park hotels were the priciest in the region, averaging $156.82 per night. The occupancy rate was 24.1%. That compares with 28.6% and $151.87 during the same month last year.

In Boulder, the January 2022 occupancy rate and average daily price were 56.6% and $133.70 respectively, up significantly from 31.8% and $92.80 during January 2021.

The U.S. Highway 36 corridor recorded rates of $116.55 and $65.27, compared with 24.6% $75.16 during the same period last year.

In Fort Collins, hotels the figures were 39.9% and $101.35, both up from 30.3% and $87.5.

Longmont hotels improved significantly year over year, posting figures of 52.1% and $100.76, compared with 27.2% and $71.20.

Loveland hotels were 48.3% full in January 2022 and cost an average of $104.20. That is up from 35.4% and $84.07 in the same month of 2021.

Greeley posted figures of 58.9% and $85.18, besting January 2021’s rates of 45.5% and $75.28.