Funding Friday: Sierra Space raises $8.94M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Sierra Space Corp., the Broomfield-based spinoff of Sierra Nevada Corp., launched an indefinite equity and options funding round that has raised $8.94 million so far.
- Fort Collins company Armis Biopharma Inc. raised $5.27 million through conversion of notes. Armis focuses on the creation and development of novel, targeted, antimicrobial therapies to treat drug-resistant infections.
- MHB AHV East Village Investments LLC, an entity associated with Loveland developer McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., raised $17.5 million in equity.
- Meridia Acquisitions LLC, an entity affiliated with Loveland real estate investment firm Four Mile Capital, raised $8.41 million through selling membership interests in a limited liability company.
- Boulder venture capital firm Moxxie Ventures launched a new VC fund, MoMoxxie I LP. The $50 million fund has not raised any capital yet.
- Unless Partners, a Boulder investment firm specializing in artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing, launched the indefinite fund Unless Ventures LP. It has raised $12.8 million so far.
- Boulder multi-family office Crestone Capital LLC released annual reports for two of its investment funds. Kenosha Municipal Opportunities Fund III LP raised $43.8 million over the past year, its first. CC Tiger Global LP raised $5.6 million this past year to bring its total to $45.1 million.
