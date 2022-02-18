Crocs closes on $2.5B Heydude acquisition

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has finalized its deal to acquire casual footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion, the Broomfield clog giant’s largest acquisition to date.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

Now that the cash-and-stock acquisition is complete, Crocs expects Heydude to add $700 million to $750 million in annual revenues to the company’s balance sheet.

As part of the deal, Crocs closed on a new $2-billion term loan with CitiBank NA. In addition, the company increased its commitments under its senior revolving credit facility by $100 million to a total of $600 million and drew $50 million to fund the balance of the cash consideration for the acquisition, according to a disclosure filed this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.