Colorado could ticket illegal express lane drivers on I-70

A bill in the Colorado State House could allow the state to install cameras in the express lane of Interstate 70 to ticket drivers who use it while it’s closed, the Colorado Sun reports.

House Bill 1074 would create fines between $10 and $250 for motorists who violate the law.

