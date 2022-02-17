CBD company sale results in lawsuit

BOULDER — A group of companies and individuals who helped to finance the Next Frontier Holdings asset purchase of CBD company Treehouse Organics LLC is seeking to collect on promissory notes that enabled the acquisition.

The group seeks at least $4.27 million, which the lawsuit says was due and payable by Dec. 31, 2021.

The case lists a host of plaintiffs and defendants.

Plaintiffs include Canopy Holdings LLC, Blue Moose Investments LLC, Red Root Investments LLC, Dan Roy Consulting LLC, Noir Investments LLC, Jacob Black and Robin Black as individuals, AMCAC Inc. The lead plaintiff is located at 4472 Hilltop Road, Unit A, in Longmont and is the parent company of Treehouse Organics.

Sued parties are Next Frontier Holdings Inc., Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals Inc., Next Frontier Brands US Inc., Treehouse Biosciences Inc., Benuvia Manufacturing Inc., Benuvia Therapeutics LLC and CMLM Holdings Inc. All of the defendants are listed at 1050 Walnut St., Suite 210, in Boulder.

The lawsuit claims that Next Frontier Holdings bought Treehouse Organics using an asset purchase agreement in 2020. It entered into multiple promissory notes with the plaintiffs to finance the deal. Canopy, through its subsidiary Treehouse Organics, delivered its intellectual property to the buyers on Nov. 30, 2020.

Payments on the notes were due Sept. 30, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, according to the lawsuit, and were not paid even though the defendants received a $10 million loan from a company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (Nasdaq: JUPW), and used the money, the lawsuit alleges, to buy two other companies. Jupiter Wellness later told its shareholders that it had an agreement to buy New Frontier Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The lawsuit asks the court for principal and interest due, plus legal costs.

Treehouse Organics, prior to this asset sale, was recognized as the first hemp processor to earn preferred supplier status with the National Animal Supplement Council, according to a BizWest report from February 2020.

New Frontier and subsidiaries have been in a growth mode in recent years and have added executives to its board and added brands to its lineup of products.

Efforts to contact principals at New Frontier about the lawsuit were not successful.

The case is Canopy Holdings LLC, et al. v. Next Frontier Holdings Inc., et al., case number 2022cv30099 filed in Boulder County District Court.