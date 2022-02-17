Home » Industry News » Sports & Outdoors



Boulder to reopen Marshall Mesa on Friday

BOULDER — The city will reopen limited trail access to the Marshall Mesa area on Friday after it had been closed since the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30.

The Marshall Mesa Trailhead will remain closed.

The following trails will be reopened:

  • Greenbelt Plateau Trailhead 
  • Coalton Trail 
  • Greenbelt Plateau Trail 
  • Greenbelt Plateau connector 
  • High Plains Trail 
  • Community Ditch Trail 
  • Cowdrey Draw 
  • Marshall Valley Trail section that connects to Marshall Road

Boulder County Open Space and Mountain Parks will enforce on-trail-use-only regulations because fire-related hazards may still be present in the area. 

Visitors can park in the Greenbelt Plateau or Flatirons Vista trailhead parking lots. 

Extended closures of the Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails remain in place because of extensive damage suffered during the fire.

