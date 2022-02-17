Boulder to reopen Marshall Mesa on Friday

BOULDER — The city will reopen limited trail access to the Marshall Mesa area on Friday after it had been closed since the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The Marshall Mesa Trailhead will remain closed.

The following trails will be reopened:

Greenbelt Plateau Trailhead

Coalton Trail

Greenbelt Plateau Trail

Greenbelt Plateau connector

High Plains Trail

Community Ditch Trail

Cowdrey Draw

Marshall Valley Trail section that connects to Marshall Road

Boulder County Open Space and Mountain Parks will enforce on-trail-use-only regulations because fire-related hazards may still be present in the area.

Visitors can park in the Greenbelt Plateau or Flatirons Vista trailhead parking lots.

Extended closures of the Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails remain in place because of extensive damage suffered during the fire.