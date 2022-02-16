Crocs reports record $2.3B annual revenue

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. reported Wednesday $2.3 billion in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, a record for the company and a 67% increase year-over-year.

Crocs brought in $586.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 42.6% year-over-year. Its earnings per share doubled to $2.15 from $1.06.

Crocs ended 2021 with $213.2 million cash on hand.

The company expects $605 million to $630 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2022, which would be 31% to 37% year-over-year growth. For the fiscal year 2022, Crocs expects 20% revenue growth over 2021. The company projects to reach $6 billion in revenue by 2026.

Crocs stock opened Wednesday at $96.50 per share.