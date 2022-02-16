Colorado bankruptcies decline 37% in January

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 37.6% in January compared to the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021.

Filings also dropped in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with only Broomfield recording a single filing more than in January 2021.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 317 bankruptcy filings in January, compared with 508 in January 2021.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: