Colorado bankruptcies decline 37% in January

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 37.6% in January compared to the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Filings also dropped in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with only Broomfield recording a single filing more than in January 2021.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 317 bankruptcy filings in January, compared with 508 in January 2021.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 14 bankruptcy filings in January, compared with 23 in January 2021, down 39%.
- Broomfield recorded five bankruptcy filings in January, up from four in January 2021.
- Larimer County filings totaled 15 in January, compared with 20 a year ago, down 25%.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 30 in January, down from 38 recorded a year ago, down 21%.
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 37.6% in January compared to the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021.
Filings also dropped in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with only Broomfield recording a single filing more than in January 2021.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 317 bankruptcy filings in January, compared with 508 in January 2021.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 14 bankruptcy filings in January, compared with 23 in January 2021, down 39%.
- Broomfield recorded five bankruptcy filings in January, up from four in January 2021.
- Larimer County filings totaled 15 in January, compared with 20 a year ago, down 25%.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 30 in January, down from 38 recorded a year ago, down 21%.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!