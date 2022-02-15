Home » Industry News » Energy, Utilities & Mining



Kerr-McGee seeks to drill closer than 2,000 feet from homes

Kerr-McGee Oil & Gas Onshore LP, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Co., is seeking permission to drill closer than 2,000 feet of 87 homes in Firestone, the Colorado Sun reports.

Oil and gas operators have had to drill at least 2,000 feet from homes since the passage of Senate Bill 181 in 2019.


 