The Group opens Timnath office, its 6th

TIMNATH — The Group Inc. real estate company, with headquarters in Fort Collins, has opened a new Timnath location, effective Monday.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The opening at 4600 Signal Tree Drive, Suite 600, coincides with The Group’s 46th anniversary. It is the company’s sixth location.

According to a press statement, the new office “combines the comforts of home with the capabilities of the latest customer-service technology. From its 28-foot-high ceilings and rich wood finishes to its elegant lighting fixtures and in-house coffee shop (complete with a professional barista behind the counter), the Timnath office redefines how real estate business gets done in Northern Colorado.”

“As a residential real estate company, we wanted a space that feels like a home,” said Brandon Wells, president and CEO of the company. “You’ll find a living room, quartz countertops, and even an oven for baking delicious baked goods.”

The in-house coffee shop helps to support customer interaction, Wells said. “It seems our brokers are lining up client meetings at coffee shops almost every day,” Wells said. “So now we can make these coffee conversations an integrated part of our service.”

The new office is about 3,000 square feet in size. It’s meeting rooms are named after Colorado Fourteeners.

The Timnath location for The Group’s sixth location was selected because it “is strategically located in the middle of one of the fastest-growing housing submarkets in Northern Colorado. … “The new office is close to Interstate 25 and easily accessible from up and down the northern Front Range,” the press statement said.

Chris Aronson of VFLA Architects in Fort Collins designed the facility and Elder Construction of Windsor built it. Pam Sunderman Design of Fort Collins spearheaded the interior design work.