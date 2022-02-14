Omaha bank wraps up acquisition of Laramie-based Western States Bank

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha, which operates Colorado branches in Brighton, Boulder, Longmont, Johnstown, Loveland, Greeley, Kersey, Windsor, Fort Collins and Wellington, has closed on its deal to absorb Laramie, Wyoming-headquartered Western States Bank.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The combined institution boasts $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees, according to a FNBO news release.
“This is an exciting and important acquisition for FNBO, as it provides us an opportunity to grow into the thriving communities of Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming, while continuing to serve our existing customers in Northern Colorado and western Nebraska,” FNBO president Clark D. Lauritzen said in the release. “Both banks share a strong commitment to the communities we serve and a tradition of dedication to our customers.”
After the completion of the integration process, expected to occur this year, Western States will operate as Western States Bank, a division of FNBO.
OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha, which operates Colorado branches in Brighton, Boulder, Longmont, Johnstown, Loveland, Greeley, Kersey, Windsor, Fort Collins and Wellington, has closed on its deal to absorb Laramie, Wyoming-headquartered Western States Bank.
The combined institution boasts $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees, according to a FNBO news release.
“This is an exciting and important acquisition for FNBO, as it provides us an opportunity to grow into the thriving communities of Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming, while continuing to serve our existing customers in Northern Colorado and western Nebraska,” FNBO president Clark D. Lauritzen said in the release. “Both banks share a strong commitment to the communities we serve and a tradition of dedication to our customers.”
After the completion of the integration process, expected to occur this year, Western States will operate as Western States Bank, a division of FNBO.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!