Omaha bank wraps up acquisition of Laramie-based Western States Bank

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha, which operates Colorado branches in Brighton, Boulder, Longmont, Johnstown, Loveland, Greeley, Kersey, Windsor, Fort Collins and Wellington, has closed on its deal to absorb Laramie, Wyoming-headquartered Western States Bank.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The combined institution boasts $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits and nearly 100 employees, according to a FNBO news release.

“This is an exciting and important acquisition for FNBO, as it provides us an opportunity to grow into the thriving communities of Laramie and Cheyenne, Wyoming, while continuing to serve our existing customers in Northern Colorado and western Nebraska,” FNBO president Clark D. Lauritzen said in the release. “Both banks share a strong commitment to the communities we serve and a tradition of dedication to our customers.”

After the completion of the integration process, expected to occur this year, Western States will operate as Western States Bank, a division of FNBO.