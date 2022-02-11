SuperTurbo Technologies partners with Linamar to bring engine-efficiency product to market

LOVELAND — SuperTurbo Technologies Inc. and Linamar Corp. have inked a partnership deal to bring to market a new automotive turbocharger product — known as SuperTurbos — for improved engine performance and efficiency.

“McLaren Engineering, a division of Linamar, will produce prototype units for durability testing. Upon successful completion of testing, under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Linamar will manufacture and test SuperTurbos for the global market,” according to a company news release.

The product will provide users with the ability to precisely control and balance boost pressure and air-fuel ratio, the release said.

“SuperTurbo’s partnership with Linamar brings our company one step closer to commercializing a technology that can significantly reduce emissions, increase engine performance, and lower fuel costs relative to competing engine boosting technologies,” SuperTurbo CEO Mark Herbst said in a prepared statement. “Linamar is a world-class manufacturing enterprise and an ideal partner for our company as it progresses into the critically important stage of delivering a commercial-ready product to market. We look forward to leveraging Linamar’s vast global resources to manufacture and launch new products globally.”

SuperTurbo was formerly called VanDyne SuperTurbo Inc.

