Pilgrim’s Pride reports $14.8B in sales in 2021

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC), a Greeley-based poultry producer, reported net sales of $14.8 billion for fiscal year 2021, up 22% from $12.1 billion in 2020.

Net income totaled $31 million, down 67.3% from $94.7 million the prior year.

Fourth-quarter net sales totaled $4 billion, up 29.5% from $3.1 billion a year ago. Fourth-quarter net income totaled $36.8 million, up from $79,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Pilgrim’s Pride said it has suffered from “volatile market conditions,” including elevated feed-grain pricing in Mexico and increasing input prices and overall inflation in Europe. The company also cited labor disruptions due to Brexit.

“The Pilgrim’s Pride team was relentless in the face of input cost inflation and volatility, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and a global pandemic. They managed through these challenges to deliver a strong performance in the fourth quarter and the fiscal year,” Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s Pride CEO, said in a prepared statement.