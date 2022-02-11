Encision reports narrow third-quarter loss

BOULDER — Encision Inc. (OTC: ECIA), a manufacturer of surgical instrumentation, reported a loss of $16,000 for the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The loss came on net revenue of $1.94 million. The results compared with net income of $599,000 on net revenue of $2.16 million for the same period a year ago.

The year-ago profit reflected extinguishment of debt income.

Envision president and CEO Gregory Trudel attributed the lower revenue in part to reduced demand for surgical procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID reduced total surgical procedures and our revenues suffered as a result,” Trudel said in a prepared statement. “We continue to be positive as we assess and navigate the ups and downs of the pandemic market and continuously look for opportunities to serve our customers and to drive adoption.”