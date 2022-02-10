New Planet Fitness in Broomfield now open

BROOMFIELD — A new Planet Fitness gym opened Thursday in Broomfield.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The facility is at 4650 W. 120th Ave. in the 23,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by 24 Hour Fitness.

The Broomfield Planet Fitness features cardio and strength equipment, massage chairs, hydro-massagers and tanning beds.

There are a host of Planet Fitness locations throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado region, including in Lafayette, Longmont, Greeley, Johnstown and Loveland.