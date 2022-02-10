Home » Industry News » Health Care & Insurance



New Planet Fitness in Broomfield now open

BROOMFIELD — A new Planet Fitness gym opened Thursday in Broomfield. 

The facility is at 4650 W. 120th Ave. in the 23,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by 24 Hour Fitness. 

The Broomfield Planet Fitness features cardio and strength equipment, massage chairs, hydro-massagers and tanning beds. 

There are a host of Planet Fitness locations throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado region, including in Lafayette, Longmont, Greeley, Johnstown and Loveland.


 