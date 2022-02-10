Human Bean joins Colorado Eagles to raise funds for cancer patients

Human Bean Northern Colorado owner Kay Sherman and Assistant Director of Operations Krista Smith pose with a check at the Budweiser Event Center. Courtesy Human Bean.

NORTHERN COLORADO — National drive-thru coffee chain the Human Bean worked with the Colorado Eagles to raise $2,500 for cancer patients. The hockey team and coffee shop presented the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund with the raised dollars Feb. 4.

The locally owned Human Bean Northern Colorado donated 100% of proceeds from honey lavender lattes sold between Jan. 8 and Jan. 23. Human Bean locations also displayed window clings with QR codes with links for customers to purchase tickets to the Colorado Eagles’ Jan. 22 Fight Cancer game.

Five dollars from each ticket sale through the QR code went toward the patient assistance fund. The Eagles also directed a portion of proceeds from sales of Fight Cancer-themed merchandise and all proceeds from auctioned game-worn jerseys to the fund.

The Fight Cancer game featured lavender jerseys, specialized all-purple lighting and opportunities for fans to honor loved ones fighting cancer.