Home prices around region up double digits over 2021 medians

LOVELAND — Home prices across much of Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley posted double-digit growth rates in January compared with 2021 median sale prices.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

In fact, Boulder was the only market with a lower median price in January than last year’s median prices, according to data released Wednesday by Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

Boulder recorded a January median price of $1,104,955, which is 22.5% lower than last year’s median of $1,425,000.

There were 46 active listings last month and 26 sales. Homes sold in an average of 73 days.

In Estes Park, the median home price in January was $720,000, or 42.6% higher than 2021’s median.

There were 35 active listings and 16 sales last month. Those homes sold in an average of 102 days.

Fort Collins posted a median price of $539,000 in January compared with a median of $466,250 in 2021. That’s good for a 15.6% growth rate.

There were 161 active listings last month and 121 sales, which occurred in an average of 57 days.

In the Greeley-Evans market, homes sold for a median price of $425,000. That’s 25.7% higher than the 2021 median of $338,000.

A total of 91 homes were sold in January from 124 active listings. Homes in the market sold in an average of 45 days.

Longmont recorded a January median price of $575,500, which is 17.6% higher than the 2021 median of $489,500.

There were 33 active listings in the city last month and 46 homes sold. Those sales occurred in an average of 40 days.

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, the January median price was $535,062, a 20.9% increase over the 2021 median.

There were 124 active listings in January and 110 homes sold. Homes were on the market for an average of 79 days.