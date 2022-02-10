Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Home prices around region up double digits over 2021 medians

By  — 

LOVELAND — Home prices across much of Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley posted double-digit growth rates in January compared with 2021 median sale prices.

In fact, Boulder was the only market with a lower median price in January than last year’s median prices, according to data released Wednesday by Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

Boulder recorded a January median price of $1,104,955, which is 22.5% lower than last year’s median of $1,425,000.

There were 46 active listings last month and 26 sales. Homes sold in an average of 73 days. 

In Estes Park, the median home price in January was $720,000, or 42.6% higher than 2021’s median.

There were 35 active listings and 16 sales last month. Those homes sold in an average of 102 days.

Fort Collins posted a median price of $539,000 in January compared with a median of $466,250 in 2021. That’s good for a 15.6% growth rate.

There were 161 active listings last month and 121 sales, which occurred in an average of 57 days.

In the Greeley-Evans market, homes sold for a median price of $425,000. That’s 25.7% higher than the 2021 median of $338,000.

A total of 91 homes were sold in January from 124 active listings. Homes in the market sold in an average of 45 days.

Longmont recorded a January median price of $575,500, which is 17.6% higher than the 2021 median of $489,500.

There were 33 active listings in the city last month and 46 homes sold. Those sales occurred in an average of 40 days.

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, the January median price was $535,062, a 20.9% increase over the 2021 median. 

There were 124 active listings in January and 110 homes sold. Homes were on the market for an average of 79 days.

