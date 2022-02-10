FNBO, employees contribute $40,000 to Boulder County Wildfire Fund

OMAHA, Nebraska — First National Bank of Omaha and its employees have contributed $40,000 from its Employee Impact Fund to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, organized by the Community Foundation Boulder County to provide financial assistance to those impacted by the Marshall wildfire in December.

“Our community support initiatives are driven by FNBO’s vision of successful communities in all the places we call home,” Nathan Ewert, vice president, community banking, said in a prepared statement. “The Employee Impact Fund makes it possible for the bank and our employees to work together to contribute to our communities when they need us the most.”

FNBO’s Employee Impact Fund was created in 2020 to coordinate company and employee giving in response to natural disasters and other emergencies. The donation to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund included employee donations, with a company match.