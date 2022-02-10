Boulder Rotary seeks nominations for Service Above Self Award

BOULDER — The Boulder Rotary Club is seeking nominations for the Service Above Self Award, which recognizes Boulder County residents who best exemplify the Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

The award recognizes a Boulder County resident, employee or unpaid volunteer “who has shown extraordinary service to the community within their organization or to other community service groups,” according to a press release.

The winner will receive a cash award of $ 1,000 that will be donated to the nonprofit of their choice. Runner-up awards will also be presented. A YouTube video of the winner’s nonprofit will be created and displayed on the Boulder Rotary website honoring the recipient. The award will be announced throughout Rotary and local newspapers, with the award ceremony taking place on May 6, 2022, at a dinner reception

The 2022 focus for the award is volunteering. In addition, one student aged 14 to 21 will be selected to receive the award.

Deadline for the nominations is Feb. 28. Contact Sally Brown at 720-363-7269 or sistersal7@gmail.com for more information. Nomination criteria are available here.