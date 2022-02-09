Scout Clean Energy hires chief commercial officer

BOULDER — Renewable-energy developer Scout Clean Energy LLC has brought onboard Mark McGrail as the company’s new chief commercial officer.

He most recently held a similar position with Enel Green Power North America Inc.

“Our business continues to experience strong growth stemming from a successfully diversified asset portfolio across multiple renewables technologies and storage,” Scout CEO Michael Rucker said. “This is an important time to bolster our senior bench as we seek to optimize our 1.2 gigawatt operating portfolio and bring our substantial pipeline of utility scale wind, solar and storage projects through development and construction over the next few years.”