Weld RE-4 Education Foundation hires its first leader

WINDSOR — Weld RE-4 Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grant assistance for technology programs and other tools needed to advance the mission of the Windsor-based school district, has hired Kelly Moll as its first executive director.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

She was most recently the marketing and development director at Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“I look forward to serving the Weld RE-4 School District and the community through my role as the executive director of the Weld RE-4 Education Foundation,” Moll said in a prepared statement. “Our teachers, staff, and students need our support more than ever before. I am excited to work with our foundation board to provide tools and resources for all Weld RE-4 schools.”