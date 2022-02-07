Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



New Larimer County building codes to take effect March 1

LARIMER COUNTY — New building codes adopted in January by the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners will take effect March 1 in unincorporated Larimer County.

The board adopted the 2021 International Codes, known as I-Codes, with local amendments and administrative amendments for the 2022 National Electrical Code. Earlier 2018 I-codes will be repealed.

New building codes are adopted every three years when the International Code Council produces new codes. Code changes include updates to energy codes, electric-vehicle-readiness, radon mitigation, roof coverings, accessibility, sprinklers, swimming pools and short-term rentals.The Larimer County Building Division has scheduled a Zoom webinar for residents to learn more about the code changes at 3 p.m., Feb. 15, which will also be recorded for later online access. Registration is available here.


 