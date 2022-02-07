Community Foundation Boulder County raises $27M for wildfire victims

BOULDER — The Community Foundation Boulder County has raised $27 million for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, which benefits victims of the Marshall Fire and the Middle Fork Fire.

Funds were raised from 65,000 donors, with $7 million allocated in direct financial assistance.

“Over 90% of the households that were damaged or destroyed have accessed financial support from us, through our partnership with Boulder County,” the organization stated in a recent announcement.

Support is still available to individuals whose homes were damaged or destroyed, who evacuated, who lost wages due to their business being damaged or destroyed, or who lost tools of the trade in the fire. Applications are available at https://www.bouldercounty.org/disasters/wildfires/marshall/#financial

The foundation also provided a $150,000 grant to United Policyholders to help residents navigate the insurance-policy system.