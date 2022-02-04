PEH Architects promotes new partner

BOULDER — PEF Architects Inc. in Boulder has promoted Christopher Mirto to the position of partner.

Chris joins the firm’s founding partner Peter Heinz, who started the firm in 1985, according to a company news release.

Christopher Mirto

University of Colorado graduate Mirto’s “architectural project experience is in the commercial and industrial sectors, with an emphasis on learning and research and development laboratories, process equipment and manufacturing spaces, and renovation and modernization of commercial and institutional facilities,” the release said.