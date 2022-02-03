Ninja Nation gym sells for $6.2M

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette building that’s home to the country’s first Ninja Nation, a gym business that features an obstacle course similar to those featured on the American Ninja Warrior television show, recently traded for $6.2 million.

Boulder County property records show that holding company 1700 Coal Creek LLC, registered to the Boulder address of law firm Greer & Associates PC, sold the four-year-old, roughly 26,500-square-foot building on about two acres to BH 1700 Coal Creek LLC, an entity registered to Ivyl Boyce in Boulder.

The property at 1700 Coal Creek has been occupied for several years by Ninja Nation, founded by Coloradan Wayne Cavanaugh and staffed by participants in past American Ninja Warrior broadcast events.

There are Ninja Nations in Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and a second Colorado location in Centennial. There are plans to open about 100 such operations across the country, according to a 2018 Denver Post report.