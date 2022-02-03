Animal Friends Alliance helps record number of potential pets

FORT COLLINS — Animal lovers on the Front Range adopted a record number of pets from the Animal Friends Alliance in 2021. Ahead of the planned opening of a new shelter on the Animal Friends Alliance Taft Hill campus, thousands of cats and dogs found new homes.

The alliance helped 1,124 cats through its programs over a previous record of 813 helped in 2020. Friendly cats were adopted into homes, while feral cats were captured, vaccinated, spayed or neutered and released in order to keep feral cat numbers low.

The Animal Friends Alliance also helped a record number of dogs last year. After helping a record 1,080 dogs in 2020, the nonprofit came back and beat its best with 1,132 dogs helped in 2021.

Adopting new pets during the pandemic has grown increasingly popular, but the Animal Friends Alliance notes that there has not been a notable increase in pets being returned.

“We have found that our community is full of families eager to commit to a new four-legged family member, and we’re privileged to be a part of that special experience,” said Animal Friends Alliance executive director Sarah Swanty in a statement.

The Animal Friends Alliance has plans to continue helping potential pets in 2022 with the upcoming expansion of its Taft Hill campus. A new 5,025-square-foot building with a lobby and specialized rooms for cats are included in the $2.95 million project.

With nearly $2 million already raised, the Animal Friends Alliance plans to begin construction in the spring and will continue its Bringing Paws Together fundraising campaign until March.