Montfort Cos. hires new president of real estate

GREELEY — Monfort Cos. has hired Santiago Escobedo to serve as its new president of real estate.

Montfort is an investment and development company. Escobedo will be charged with overseeing and developing the company’s real estate division, including properties in downtown Denver, surrounding neighborhoods and other communities such as Greeley.

Santiago Escobedo

“We are rapidly growing our real estate team to create both internal and external synergies and support our long-term vision of becoming a best-in-class development company that drives economic growth in local communities,” Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort, said in a written statement. “Santiago’s experience and ability to collaboratively lead others will allow us to grow our community-minded investments beyond our current portfolio.”

Escobedo is leading the development of Boomerang Ranch, a 27-acre mixed-use property in Greeley. The project is anchored by a 177-home build-to-rent community — the first of its kind for the city — through a joint venture partnership with Wichita-based ICT Capital. The development will include five acres of retail development, including a Starbucks and Quiktrip.

“Addressing housing affordability issues through market-driven solutions like this is exactly the kind of forward-looking vision and strategy that first attracted me to Monfort Companies,” said Escobedo. “As a team, we will continue to find ways to support long-term economic vitality in rural and urban communities in Colorado and beyond. I look forward to leading and growing our footprint to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Escobedo most recently served as the director of development at Confluent Development where he was responsible for expanding the company’s retail platform nationally with a focus on single tenant net leased development. He helped navigate the impacts to retail through the pandemic and led a company-wide strategic shift toward multifamily and mixed-use developments. Prior to Confluent, Escobedo worked with Starbucks Coffee Co., where he was responsible for both the company’s existing portfolio and its new store development in three states across the Western Mountain region.