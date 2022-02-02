Manufacturer’s Edge names Plagens as its new CEO

DENVER — The board of Manufacturer’s Edge has named Glenn Plagens to the role of CEO of the organization.

Plagens once served as a senior director with the Small Business Development Centers affiliated with Front Range Community College. He most recently was business support and rural prosperity director for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. His OEDIT division had oversight of the SBDC network, the Minority Business Office, Employee Ownership Office, Rural Opportunity Office, and the Cannabis Business Office.

“Glenn has been a tremendous partner over the years, and we are elated that he has accepted the CEO role at Manufacturer’s Edge,” Shelli Brunswick, board chair and chief operating officer for Space Foundation, said in a written statement. “Glenn’s unique expertise as a former SBDC director and a leader at the state’s OEDIT will allow Manufacturer’s Edge to support our manufacturers in a profound way.”

According to information from Manufacturer’s Edge, Plagens increased the overall operational metrics of the FRCC’s SBDCs by 600% and overall funding of them by 400%. Plagens also launched the Small Manufacturer’s AdvantEdge, a first of its kind statewide small manufacturing program alongside Manufacturer’s Edge. The program has been hailed as a national best practice by the national Manufacturing Extension Partnership Network.

During his time with OEDIT, Plagens worked closely with rural communities across Colorado and established the Rural Opportunity Office employing the state’s first three location neutral employees. This experience will help him support all four corners of the state and bridge the rural/urban divide, the organization said.

Prior to FRCC and OEDIT, Plagens owned and operated his own business that generated more than $3 million in revenue and employed 20 individuals.

“Manufacturer’s Edge is an essential partner for economic development not only in Jeffco but all of Colorado. Bringing Glenn Plagens in as the new CEO was a brilliant move in ushering in the next era for this growing organization,” said Jansen Tidmore, CEO for the Jefferson County EDC. “Glenn’s wealth of knowledge and strong relationships with the business community will be instrumental in propelling Colorado’s quickly growing manufacturing sector into the future.”