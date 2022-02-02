Canna Advisors opens NYC consultancy office

BOULDER — Canna Advisors, a Boulder-based consulting firm in the cannabis space registered to Canna LLC, is opening a new office in Manhattan to better serve its growing roster of East Coast clients.

“We’re extremely excited to be expanding a formal presence to New York City — the epicenter of emerging cannabis markets in the eastern United States,” Canna Advisors founding partner Jay Czarkowski said in a prepared statement. “The market in New York will likely forever change the trajectory of our industry, through both inserted capital and through innovation in the adjacent industries locally. We expect to see a rush of investor interest in the region.”

To celebrate the new office opening, Canna Advisors is holding a pitch competition for New York entrepreneurs that provides an opportunity to win up to $500,000 in investment funding.