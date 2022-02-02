Brickell Biotech acquires exclusive rights for Japanese autoimmune disease treatment

BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) announced Tuesday that it has acquired exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a portfolio of autoimmune drugs that were created by Japanese company Carna Biosciences Inc.

The drugs are oral Stimulator of Interferon Genes antagonists. STING is a protein that has a crucial role in human innate immunity. It induces the production of type-one interferon, which affects inflammation and immunoregulation.

However, the production of too much interferon can lead to inflammatory or autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The portfolio for which Brickell acquired the rights are STING antagonists, which means that they block interferon production to help treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

“Our acquisition of Carna’s next-generation STING inhibitors represents a tremendous opportunity to expand our presence in immunology and inflammation and bring forward new treatment options for patients in need,” said Robert Brown, CEO of Brickell, in a prepared statement.