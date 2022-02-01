Special hearing set for planned Boulder Reservoir restaurant

BOULDER — A planned restaurant on the shores of Boulder Reservoir has announced a summer opening. Pending a public meeting March 2 regarding a liquor license, Driftwind could open its doors at 5565 51st St. in Boulder.

Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved the location for a restaurant on Boulder Reservoir in the city’s 2017 concept plan. Some Boulder residents who live near the site have objected to the project, citing concerns over increased traffic, environmental impacts and the restaurant’s liquor license application.

In response, Driftwind has organized an online petition for Boulder residents who support the restaurant and its plans to open with a liquor license. DriftWind, tradename for Landloch LLC, is a division of Dine & Dash LLC. Josh Dinar is listed with the secretary of state as the registered agent.

Earlier plans for Driftwind’s opening were delayed due to concerns from neighbors and the ongoing pandemic. Other plans for the site include a boardwalk and locker rooms for recreators. The March 2 special hearing surrounding Driftwind’s liquor license will be open to the public.