Larimer SBDC names new executive director

FORT COLLINS — The Larimer Small Business Development Center has named Hope Hartman as its new executive director.

She replaces Mike O’Connell, who retired at the end of 2021 after eight years leading the agency. The Larimer SBDC is hosted at Front Range Community College, where it has been for more than 30 years.

According to information from the agency, Hartman “has a diverse background that includes software, startups, technology transfer and commercialization, education, and nonprofits. She has worked for family-owned-and-operated businesses, as well as high-tech, high-growth, venture-backed companies. Most recently she served as a coach for the “Startup to Scale Up” learning community at Ingomu, a Colorado startup and was the executive director of girls in the Spotlight Foundation, a Fort Collins nonprofit.”

“She started her first company when she was 18 and experienced her first acquisition in 2016 to a Japanese venture capital firm. Although Hope has worn many hats over the years, she is passionate about helping entrepreneurs and small businesses learn, grow, and succeed,” Jean Runyon, FRCC campus vice president, said in a statement.