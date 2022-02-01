Fort Collins mobile home park sells for $44M

FORT COLLINS — A New Jersey real estate investment company has purchased the Poudre Valley Mobile Home Park at 2025 N. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

The nearly 39-acre property with 344 units is just west of U.S. Highway 287 at its intersection with Terry Lake Road.

The property sold for $44 million, according to Larimer County property records. The buyer was a new entity created on Jan. 4, 2022, called LGC Poudre Valley LLC. It lists an address with the Colorado Secretary of State as DGIM Real Estate, 7 Giralda Farms, Madison, New Jersey. Zachary Jacobson of Boston, Massachusetts, is listed as the registered agent.

Seller of the property was a group of owners including Berril LLC, Bernie Roland Trust, Ted L. Roland Trust, Finkelstein Trust and Pabia LLC, according to property records.

The transaction is the latest among several mobile home parks that have sold in recent months, including the 200-unit Hickory Village mobile home park in Fort Collins that sold in October 2021 for $23.3 million, the 391-unit Cloverleaf mobile home community on Mulberry in Fort Collins that sold for $47.1 million in March 2021, and the 139-unit St. Vrain Village Mobile Home Park in Longmont that sold for $20.35 million in February 2021.