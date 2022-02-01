Bowden named Boulder assistant city manager

BOULDER — Boulder has named Yvette Bowden permanently to the role of assistant city manager.

Bowden had been pulling double duty as both assistant city manager and as director of Community Vitality. In her new role, she’ll focus on the assistant city manager function, said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, who made the appointment.

Bowden is also the former director of parks and recreation for the city.

Yvette Bowden

According to a press statement, she will have several specific duties in her new role:

Liaison with the Boulder Chamber, state Office of Economic Development and International Trade, regional economic entities and state Small Business Development Office.

Public/private partnership exploration concerning redevelopment, philanthropy and leveraged opportunities.

Business incentives evaluation/primary employer retention efforts.

Co-leadership (with the chamber) of the Boulder Business Alliance.

Oversight of strategic economic vitality functions, in coordination with Jennifer Pinsonneault, who will also transfer to the city manager’s office.

“Yvette performs double duty with skill and grace,” Rivera-Vandermyde said in a statement, “but our organization needs her to apply her strategic acumen from an organization-wide perspective. We are in complex times that call for increased partnerships and innovation across industries and throughout our community. I am excited for Yvette to be able to focus full-time, and with a citywide lens, on economic vitality, critical business relationships and innovative public-private sector partnerships. I look forward to seeing her execute a creative vision.”

Bowden said her assignments are within “my passion area.”

“I am thrilled to be able to continue to work with talented staff throughout our organization as well as longtime and new partners in the business community to strengthen strategic relationships and initiatives,” she said.

Bowden joined the city in 2014 as the deputy director of Parks and Recreation. Prior to joining the city, Bowden held senior leadership positions in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors.

She holds business and juris doctorate degrees from Pace University Lubin School of Business and the School of Law, was a member of the 2012 Class of the Urban Land Institute Center of Excellence, completed the LEAD program at the University of Virginia, is certified in state and local government by Harvard University, and has served on several national and local organization boards of directors.

Cris Jones will serve as interim director of the city Community Vitality department.

Arts and Culture, currently housed with the library, will transfer to Community Vitality.