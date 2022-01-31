Garcia Tellez leaves Longmont for Denver position

LONGMONT — Berenice Garcia Tellez, former economic sustainability specialist for the city of Longmont, has taken a position with the city of Denver.

In her new role, she will be Energize Denver equitable implementation administrator.

BizWest recently named Garcia Tellez as one of the 30 most influential business leaders in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

While she will be taking her day job to Denver, her LinkedIn profile continues to list her as chair of the Latino Chamber of Boulder County and as a member of Erie’s Sustainability Advisory Board..

She served almost four years in Longmont. “I am so proud of all the work developed to implement the first equitable sustainable business program in the country,” she said in a written announcement of her job move. “I learned so much, and I will miss working with the city and sustainability folks in the region. I thank all my colleagues and partners for all their support. I know what we have built is a legacy that will last forever.

Her new role in Denver will help the city “reduce the effects of climate change through equitable building efficiency programs. I’m so excited about this new career growth opportunity.”