With strike over, King Soopers to reopen Table Mesa store

BOULDER — After King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 reached an agreement on a new labor contract and ended a workers strike, the grocery chain is planning to reopen its Table Mesa store in Boulder on Feb. 9.

The store has been closed since a March 2021 mass shooting in the store that left 10 people dead.

King Soopers planned ro reopen the Table Mesa location last week but postponed due to the labor unrest.

Local 7 demanded increased pay, better benefits, elimination of a two-tiered salary system, job outsourcing to non-union workers, and stronger health and safety protections in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and workplace violence.

On Monday, the two sides came to a deal on a new three-year contract, ending the nine-day worker action.

“We look forward to coming together with our associates and the community to unite on this next

chapter,” King Soopers president Joe Kelley, in a statement, said of the reopening. “We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us.”

There will be a remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. on Feb 9, and the store will open to the public afterward.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.