Weld RE-4 Education Foundation hires its first leader

WINDSOR — Weld RE-4 Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grant assistance for technology programs and other tools needed to advance the mission of the Windsor-based school district, has hired Kelly Moll as its first executive director.

She was most recently the marketing and development director at Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

“I look forward to serving the Weld RE-4 School District and the community through my role as the executive director of the Weld RE-4 Education Foundation,” Moll said in a prepared statement. “Our teachers, staff, and students need our support more than ever before. I am excited to work with our foundation board to provide tools and resources for all Weld RE-4 schools.”

