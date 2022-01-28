Loveland hires Brian Waldes as chief financial officer

LOVELAND — Brian Waldes is Loveland’s new chief financial officer and will begin his new role on Jan. 31.

He takes over for Joyce Robinson, who has served as interim CFO since August 2021.

Waldes spent the past 15 years as director of finance and information technology for Breckenridge.

“Working in government finance has truly given me a sense of purpose. I look forward to bringing my experience and passion to the city as the organization effectively manages public dollars to make our community better,” Waldes said in a prepared statement. “I was drawn to this role for several reasons including the city’s strategic focus on fiscal stability and strength, as well as its focus on financial transparency and accessibility for staff and citizens.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.