Landscaping material manufacturer plans Loveland expansion

LOVELAND — Oldcastle APG Inc., manufacturer of Belgard patio products, will break ground on a manufacturing facility in Loveland in the second half of the year.

Details were scant, but in a press statement, the company said that the manufacturing facility will be at 1820 E. Colorado Highway 402 and be on 25 acres. It described the plant as a “hardscape manufacturing plant” to support its Belgard business in Colorado, including Denver and Northern Colorado, as well as Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Belgard offers a range of products from pavers and tiles to stainless-steel appliances and fixtures, including cooking, storage and bar accessory features, according to information included in the press statement. Its website focuses on the pavers and tiles. Parent company Oldcastle APG touts multiple mergers and acquisitions of companies in the landscaping and patio space.

“We’ve serviced this market for more than 15 years with a commitment to supporting our customers, and with the increased popularity and demand for outdoor living products, we have a renewed focus on simplicity, efficiency and modularity,” Jay Seeley, Oldcastle APG president, said in a written statement. “By expanding in the Denver area, we will have more capacity to support our dealers and contractors in a fast growing and exciting market. We’re bringing products to homeowners to enhance their outdoor spaces, and now these products will be made locally — furthering our goal to provide an uncompromising level of quality and service.”

Seeley originally committed to speaking with BizWest about the manufacturing plant but withdrew an hour before the scheduled interview. A company spokeswoman said the project was not ready for further disclosure, although the original press statement invited people to visit the Belgard booth at an upcoming trade show to learn more.

Larimer County records show that Oldcastle Precast Inc. purchased the property at 1820 E. Colorado Highway 402 in March 2016 for $2.5 million from 402 East LLC, an entity controlled by Scott and Penny Hayward. That address was also the home of Colorado Precast Concrete Inc., a company founded in 1981 by Harry Hayward and dissolved in 2018, according to Colorado Secretary of State records. BizWest reported in March 2016 that Oldcastle purchased the assets of Colorado Precast Concrete, and that name does show up as a trade name of Oldcastle Precast.

Information about whether the new manufacturing facility will use existing structures at the 402 address or construct new was not available, nor was the projected staff numbers for the operation.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.